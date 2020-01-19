Financial Analysis: Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Trip.com Group has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trip.com Group and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trip.com Group 11.15% 4.31% 2.10% Zillow Group -13.95% -7.20% -4.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.0% of Trip.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of Zillow Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Trip.com Group and Zillow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trip.com Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zillow Group 2 8 8 0 2.33

Trip.com Group currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.72%. Zillow Group has a consensus target price of $47.12, suggesting a potential downside of 1.14%. Given Trip.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trip.com Group and Zillow Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trip.com Group $4.52 billion 4.76 $162.00 million $0.94 41.43 Zillow Group $1.33 billion 7.41 -$119.86 million ($0.26) -183.31

Trip.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trip.com Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats Zillow Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, buses, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, activities, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; and supplier management and customer relationship management services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information maintenance, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel report system. Additionally, the company offers online advertising services. It operates primarily under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brand names. The company has strategic partnership agreements with Meliá Hotels International, S.A. to provide access to membership offers and benefits on 400 Meliá hotels on Ctrip's Website and mobile app; and TripAdvisor, Inc. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in November 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The company's portfolio of consumer brands comprise real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, Mortgage Lenders of America, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, RealEstate.com, and Out East. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals comprising Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and New Home Feed. In addition, the company offers advertising services. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

