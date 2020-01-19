Financial Contrast: MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) versus Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK)

MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) and Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MSB Financial and Central Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSB Financial 16.27% 6.22% 0.71% Central Federal 19.21% 15.91% 1.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MSB Financial and Central Federal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSB Financial $24.15 million 3.74 $4.84 million N/A N/A Central Federal $27.60 million 2.71 $4.27 million N/A N/A

MSB Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Central Federal.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.6% of MSB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.8% of Central Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of MSB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Central Federal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

MSB Financial has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Federal has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MSB Financial and Central Federal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Central Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Central Federal beats MSB Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MSB Financial Company Profile

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, and club accounts, as well as six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family real estate mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans consisting of new and used automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, account loans, and overdraft lines of credit. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Millington, New Jersey.

Central Federal Company Profile

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans. In addition, the company provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit, and corporate treasury management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated five branch offices located in Franklin, Hamilton, Summit, and Columbiana Counties; and a loan production office located in Franklin County; and an agency office located in Cuyahoga County, Ohio. Central Federal Corporation was founded in 1892 and is based in Worthington, Ohio.

