Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,255 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 114.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $31.67 on Friday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $514.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.55.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $44.84 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FISI shares. ValuEngine cut Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

