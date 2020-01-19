Financial Review: Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) vs. Itau Corpbanca (OTCMKTS:ITCB)

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) and Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Societe Generale alerts:

This table compares Societe Generale and Itau Corpbanca’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Societe Generale $29.77 billion 0.97 $4.56 billion $1.16 5.88 Itau Corpbanca $2.90 billion 0.92 $274.13 million N/A N/A

Societe Generale has higher revenue and earnings than Itau Corpbanca.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Societe Generale shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Itau Corpbanca shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Societe Generale has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itau Corpbanca has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Societe Generale pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Itau Corpbanca pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Societe Generale pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Itau Corpbanca has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Societe Generale and Itau Corpbanca, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Societe Generale 2 3 4 0 2.22 Itau Corpbanca 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Societe Generale and Itau Corpbanca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Societe Generale 12.95% 5.72% 0.28% Itau Corpbanca 6.91% 4.76% 0.55%

Summary

Societe Generale beats Itau Corpbanca on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Societe Generale Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa. It also provides life, retirement savings scheme, personal protection, group retirement, dependence, annuity, auto and home, personal accident, school, and other insurance products; vehicle leasing and fleet management services; and vendor and equipment finance services. In addition, the company assists corporates, financial institutions, public sector institutions, and family offices in terms of investments, strategic advisory, capital raising, and capital structure optimization; and offers structured finance, and investment and risk management solutions. Further, it provides access to market through solutions equities, fixed income and currencies, commodities, and alternative investments; private banking services, including asset allocation, portfolio management, funds, markets, and wealth management solutions to high net worth individuals; and asset management solutions. Additionally, the company offers securities services, such as clearing, custody and trustee, liquidity management, fund administration and asset servicing, fund distribution, and global issuer services. Société Générale Société anonyme was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Itau Corpbanca Company Profile

Itaú CorpBanca provides wholesale and retail banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as accepts demand and time deposits; and provides commercial loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers financial advisory, mutual fund management, insurance brokerage, and securities brokerage services; trust portfolio management services, including investment trust management, administration, security, real estate trusts, and fund administration; court and out-of-court collections services for loans; and Internet and mobile banking services. The company has operations in Chile, Colombia, and Panama, as well as has a branch in New York and representative offices in Madrid and Peru. Itaú CorpBanca was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for Societe Generale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societe Generale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.