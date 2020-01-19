Financial Survey: AVITA MED LTD/S (OTCMKTS:AVMXY) & Twist Bioscience (OTCMKTS:TWST)

AVITA MED LTD/S (OTCMKTS:AVMXY) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

AVITA MED LTD/S has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twist Bioscience has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of AVITA MED LTD/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AVITA MED LTD/S and Twist Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVITA MED LTD/S $5.51 million 118.31 -$24.75 million ($0.39) -20.23 Twist Bioscience $54.38 million 13.91 -$107.67 million ($3.92) -5.80

AVITA MED LTD/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twist Bioscience. AVITA MED LTD/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Twist Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for AVITA MED LTD/S and Twist Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVITA MED LTD/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Twist Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00

AVITA MED LTD/S presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.74%. Twist Bioscience has a consensus target price of $26.66, suggesting a potential upside of 17.24%. Given AVITA MED LTD/S’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AVITA MED LTD/S is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares AVITA MED LTD/S and Twist Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVITA MED LTD/S N/A N/A N/A Twist Bioscience -197.98% -73.98% -61.66%

Summary

AVITA MED LTD/S beats Twist Bioscience on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AVITA MED LTD/S

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products for the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary collection and application technology provides treatment solutions derived from a patient's own skin. Its lead product, RECELL System, is used in the treatment of various skin defects, such as burns and plastic reconstructive procedures. The company also offers ReGenerCell for chronic wounds and ReNovaCell for the restoration of pigmentation. Avita Medical Limited is based in Valencia, California.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. to apply its antibody optimization platform for a targeting arm of a bispecific antibody. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

