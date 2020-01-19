First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 819 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Kforce were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KFRC. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $52,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Cocchiaro sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $143,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 388,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,966,481.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,052 shares of company stock worth $12,644,375 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of KFRC opened at $39.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.19. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $42.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

