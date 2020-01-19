First National Bank of Omaha Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND opened at $84.35 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $79.14 and a 1-year high of $85.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

