First National Bank of Omaha Boosts Position in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Nanometrics were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NANO. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nanometrics by 1,394.8% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nanometrics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Nanometrics by 50.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nanometrics during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nanometrics in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NANO opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Nanometrics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.14. The stock has a market cap of $996.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nanometrics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

