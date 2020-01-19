First National Bank of Omaha Boosts Stock Position in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Several analysts have commented on COLB shares. ValuEngine raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $46,501.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.56. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 31.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.