First National Bank of Omaha Buys 242 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

In related news, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $4,830,847.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,991,973.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total value of $1,688,752.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,935.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,874 shares of company stock worth $21,767,465 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

BURL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. OTR Global upgraded Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.94.

Shares of BURL opened at $226.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.26. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $136.30 and a 1 year high of $236.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 145.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

