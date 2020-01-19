First National Bank of Omaha Buys 4,164 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $92.08 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52-week low of $72.32 and a 52-week high of $92.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.69 and a 200-day moving average of $82.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.82%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

