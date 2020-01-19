First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $152.00 price objective on Valmont Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Valmont Industries to $155.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $153.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.62. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $112.94 and a one year high of $153.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.83.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $690.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.84 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

