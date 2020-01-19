First National Bank of Omaha Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,017,230,000 after buying an additional 38,109,492 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,155,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,946,000 after buying an additional 492,880 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,154,000 after buying an additional 790,105 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,517,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,375,000 after buying an additional 2,270,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,314,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,744,000 after buying an additional 51,751 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.35.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.7758 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

