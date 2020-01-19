First National Bank of Omaha Has $778,000 Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GTY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 285.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 8.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

GTY stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $35.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.92.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $35.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.01 million. Research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.55%.

