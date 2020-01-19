First National Bank of Omaha Has $996,000 Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,636 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIMO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIMO stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.64. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SIMO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

