First National Bank of Omaha Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 136.7% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 222.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.57 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1501 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

