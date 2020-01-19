Flughafen Wien (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) vs. TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Financial Survey

TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY) and Flughafen Wien (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Get TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR alerts:

TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Flughafen Wien pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR and Flughafen Wien’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR $5.45 billion 1.63 $876.43 million $2.83 9.56 Flughafen Wien $944.40 million 3.29 $162.11 million N/A N/A

TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Flughafen Wien.

Profitability

This table compares TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR and Flughafen Wien’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR N/A N/A N/A Flughafen Wien 17.77% 11.23% 6.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR and Flughafen Wien, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Flughafen Wien 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flughafen Wien has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flughafen Wien beats TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

About Flughafen Wien

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities. It manages Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. The Airport segment operates and maintains aircraft movement areas and terminals, as well as equipment and facilities for passenger and baggage handling. This segment also offers various services to support airport operations, deals with emergencies and disruptions, and maintains security. The Handling & Security services segment provides various services for the handling of aircraft and passengers on scheduled and charter flights, as well as for the handling of general aviation aircraft and passengers. This segment also operates the general aviation center that includes VIP lounges and business center; and provides security controls for persons and hand luggage. The Retail & Properties segment offers services that support airport operations, including shopping, food services, and parking, as well as develops and markets real estate properties. The Malta segment operates Malta airport; and provides parking services, as well as rents retail and office space. The Other segment offers technical and repair, energy supply and waste disposal, telecommunication and information technology, electromechanical and building, construction management, and consulting services, as well as construction and maintenance services for infrastructure facilities. The company is headquartered in Schwechat, Austria.

Receive News & Ratings for TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.