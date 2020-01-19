Fortescue Metals Group (ASX:FMG) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.43

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$11.43 ($8.11) and last traded at A$11.41 ($8.09), with a volume of 21659997 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$11.00 ($7.80).

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile (ASX:FMG)

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

