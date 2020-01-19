Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) PT Raised to at Oppenheimer

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from to in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on FTSV. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Forty Seven from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forty Seven from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

Shares of FTSV stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.48. Forty Seven has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.49.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. Analysts forecast that Forty Seven will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 5,000 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,201,400 shares in the company, valued at $15,017,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving Weissman sold 30,000 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $1,326,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTSV. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 595.5% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,627,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Forty Seven by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 124,286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Forty Seven by 535.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 54,067 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Forty Seven during the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Forty Seven by 17.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 47,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

