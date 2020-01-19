Frederic Hervouet Buys 7,500 Shares of Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) Stock

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) insider Frederic Hervouet purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £10,050 ($13,220.21).

Shares of Crystal Amber Fund stock opened at GBX 134.50 ($1.77) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.01 million and a P/E ratio of 14.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 134.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 176.13. Crystal Amber Fund Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 225.90 ($2.97).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Crystal Amber Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

About Crystal Amber Fund

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

