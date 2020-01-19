FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after ValuEngine upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $119.07 and last traded at $117.67, with a volume of 21326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.36.

FCN has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks set a $120.00 price objective on FTI Consulting and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sidoti upped their price objective on FTI Consulting from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FTI Consulting presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.67.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $558,450.00. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at about $40,564,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at about $27,926,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at about $14,980,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at about $7,190,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.37.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $593.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.48 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

