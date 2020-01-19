FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Air Canada Issued By Cormark (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Air Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, January 16th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $3.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.58. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2020 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.34 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.56 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen downgraded Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.50.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$51.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$27.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.71.

In related news, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.79, for a total transaction of C$622,407.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at C$469,245.46. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 11,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.31, for a total value of C$541,683.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$209,458.32. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,358.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

