FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) – SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Brixmor Property Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.92. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BRX. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

BRX opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average is $20.10. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $292.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth about $55,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,263.2% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $165,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $608,970 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.62%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

