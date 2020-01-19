FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for Herbalife Nutrition in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

HLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

HLF stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.72. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $61.77.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

