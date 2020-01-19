FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.54) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.53). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MNTA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 2.11. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 361.66% and a negative return on equity of 59.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

In related news, insider Alejandra Carvajal sold 6,814 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $98,121.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 6,802 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $102,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $102,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,681 shares of company stock worth $5,612,418 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 298.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 14,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after buying an additional 12,314 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 97,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 25,179 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.