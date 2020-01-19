FY2019 EPS Estimates for KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VOPKY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of VOPKY opened at $55.87 on Friday. KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.59.

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including product tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines, as well as provides access to road and rail networks.

