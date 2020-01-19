FY2019 EPS Estimates for Welltower Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Welltower in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.02. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Welltower’s FY2020 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $86.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.96. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Welltower has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $93.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 242,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,822,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

