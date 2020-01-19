FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Issued By KeyCorp

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Terex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.82.

TEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

NYSE:TEX opened at $28.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -933.36, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.77. Terex has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $38.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Terex had a positive return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Terex by 22.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,024,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,760 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 21,369.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,638,000 after buying an additional 2,873,134 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 0.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,558,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,334,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 23.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,506,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,101,000 after buying an additional 481,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 574,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,041,000 after buying an additional 29,142 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Also, insider Matthew Fearon sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $734,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,904.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,044 shares of company stock worth $30,077 and have sold 50,051 shares worth $1,428,301. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

