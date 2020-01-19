FY2020 EPS Estimates for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Lowered by Analyst

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Carpenter Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.65.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carpenter Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of CRS opened at $46.39 on Friday. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth $85,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 86.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 26.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $881,658.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,623 shares in the company, valued at $333,136.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

