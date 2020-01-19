G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.08% of G-III Apparel Group worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIII. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

GIII stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $43.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In related news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $155,945.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,227.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

