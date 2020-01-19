Gattaca (LON:GATC) Shares Down 1.1%

Gattaca PLC (LON:GATC)’s stock price traded down 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 109.50 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 112 ($1.47), 16,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 67,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.25 ($1.49).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gattaca in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Get Gattaca alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 118.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 124.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29.

Gattaca Company Profile (LON:GATC)

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. It operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. The company offers permanent, fixed term, temporary, contractor, and interim recruitment; contingent recruitment; preferred supplier lists and frameworks; and vacancy and campaign recruitment services.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gattaca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gattaca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.