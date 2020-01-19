GFS Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,672 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 65,684,679 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 6,385.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,253,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,269,633,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002,838 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Walt Disney by 15.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,012,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,073,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $144.33 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

