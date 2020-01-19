Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

GILT has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

NASDAQ GILT opened at $9.15 on Friday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.97 million, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $63.38 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 733,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 865,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. 15.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.