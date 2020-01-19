Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €2.20 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.56) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ISP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.80 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC set a €2.70 ($3.14) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.40 ($2.79) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.68 ($3.12) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €2.27 ($2.64).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 1 year high of €3.23 ($3.76).

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.