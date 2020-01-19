Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 400 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 385 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 440 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a CHF 335 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 395 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 424 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 381.23.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12 month high of CHF 321.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

