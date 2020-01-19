Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $1.09 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,627,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,147 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2,240.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,563,256,000 after purchasing an additional 34,544,423 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,186,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,857 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,492,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,173,000 after purchasing an additional 369,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,404,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,527,426,000 after purchasing an additional 77,664 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

Shares of PFE opened at $40.51 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $38.15.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.