Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Arjuna Capital raised its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation raised its position in Alphabet by 107.8% during the third quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,451.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,479.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,362.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,252.10. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,480.55. The company has a market cap of $1,000.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

