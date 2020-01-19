Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock Position Lowered by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,352 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 48,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 34,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, SVP Kathleen Mackie Lavoy sold 3,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $37,213.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,639. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ryan Levenson acquired 53,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $590,502.08. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,905 shares of company stock worth $359,777. Company insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLDD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.80 price target on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Sunday, October 6th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $737.00 million, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $11.96.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

