Halliburton (HAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect Halliburton to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Halliburton to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HAL opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.53. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price objective on the stock. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.32.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

