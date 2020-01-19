Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Hamilton Lane from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of HLNE opened at $67.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average of $58.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $35.08 and a 52 week high of $68.21.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.71 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 56.89% and a net margin of 15.34%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 57.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $555,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 878.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

