Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $167.30

Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 167.30 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 173.22 ($2.28), with a volume of 896563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185.20 ($2.44).

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSTG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hastings Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 197.86 ($2.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 179.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23.

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

