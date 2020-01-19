Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €18.00 Price Target for alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX)

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been assigned a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective by investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nord/LB set a €16.20 ($18.84) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €18.30 ($21.28) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €17.17 ($19.97).

ETR AOX opened at €17.07 ($19.85) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €15.81. alstria office REIT has a one year low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a one year high of €15.24 ($17.72).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

