HB Fuller Co (FUL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on February 13th

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th.

HB Fuller has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. HB Fuller has a payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HB Fuller to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

NYSE FUL opened at $49.40 on Friday. HB Fuller has a 12 month low of $39.22 and a 12 month high of $52.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average of $47.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FUL. Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 price target on HB Fuller and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Buckingham Research set a $60.00 price target on HB Fuller and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup cut HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,050.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 8,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $430,913.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,979.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,710 shares of company stock worth $3,916,045 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

