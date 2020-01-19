HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Holdings Lifted by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,635 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 106.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 182,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,729,000 after buying an additional 94,110 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at $6,333,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 96.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,098,000 after purchasing an additional 375,094 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 8.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 33.6% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 37,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HDB. Nomura raised HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

HDB opened at $61.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.40. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $65.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.15.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 18.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

