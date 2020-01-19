Head to Head Analysis: Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) versus AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) and AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cyren and AppFolio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyren $35.90 million 2.12 -$19.41 million ($0.31) -4.13 AppFolio $190.07 million 22.24 $19.97 million $0.56 221.61

AppFolio has higher revenue and earnings than Cyren. Cyren is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AppFolio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cyren and AppFolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyren -47.56% -68.95% -28.68% AppFolio 14.44% 32.06% 16.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cyren and AppFolio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyren 0 0 1 0 3.00 AppFolio 2 1 1 0 1.75

Cyren currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 134.38%. AppFolio has a consensus target price of $87.03, indicating a potential downside of 29.87%. Given Cyren’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cyren is more favorable than AppFolio.

Risk & Volatility

Cyren has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppFolio has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Cyren shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of AppFolio shares are held by institutional investors. 54.2% of Cyren shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of AppFolio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AppFolio beats Cyren on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyren

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats. It also operates Cyren Threat Intelligence Services, a platform that offers cloud-based cyber threat detection APIs and SDKs to technology and security vendors. The company's threat intelligence services comprise embedded email and Web security services; Endpoint Security, which detects malware on various endpoints, including mobile devices and embedded operating system devices; and advanced threat protection services that comprise tools for combating mobile malware, ransomware, and other Web-borne threats. CYREN Ltd. sells its products through direct and indirect channels, including value added resellers and managed service providers to enterprise customers and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Commtouch Software Ltd. and changed its name to CYREN Ltd. in January 2014. CYREN Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. CYREN Ltd. is a subsidiary of WP XII Investments B.V.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications. The company also provides MyCase, a legal practice and case management solution that provides managing calendars, contacts and documents, time tracking, billing and collections, and communicating with clients and sharing sensitive and privileged materials for solo practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design, electronic payment services, tenant screening, insurance, contact center, premium leads, and tenant debt collections services. As of December 31, 2017, the company served 11,708 property manager customers; and 9,349 solo practitioners and small law firms. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

