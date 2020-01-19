Head to Head Contrast: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) versus Studio City International (NYSE:MSC)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) and Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

MGM Resorts International has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Studio City International has a beta of -1.06, meaning that its stock price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MGM Resorts International and Studio City International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGM Resorts International 0.11% 4.10% 1.43% Studio City International 2.12% 2.77% 1.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.7% of MGM Resorts International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of Studio City International shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of MGM Resorts International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MGM Resorts International and Studio City International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGM Resorts International $11.76 billion 1.53 $445.45 million $0.99 34.89 Studio City International $571.21 million 2.82 -$20.75 million ($0.24) -85.42

MGM Resorts International has higher revenue and earnings than Studio City International. Studio City International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MGM Resorts International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MGM Resorts International and Studio City International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGM Resorts International 1 6 4 0 2.27 Studio City International 1 0 0 0 1.00

MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus price target of $31.90, indicating a potential downside of 7.64%. Given MGM Resorts International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MGM Resorts International is more favorable than Studio City International.

Summary

MGM Resorts International beats Studio City International on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. The company's casino operations include slots, table games, and race and sports book wagering. As of February 27, 2019, its portfolio consisted of 29 hotel and destination gaming offerings. The company also owns and operates Shadow Creek golf course, Primm Valley Golf Club, and Fallen Oak golf course. Its customers include premium gaming customers; leisure and wholesale travel customers; business travelers; and group customers, including conventions, trade associations, and small meetings. The company was formerly known as MGM MIRAGE and changed its name to MGM Resorts International in June 2010. MGM Resorts International was founded in 1986 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

