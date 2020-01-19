Head-To-Head Contrast: Square (NYSE:SQ) vs. Coupa Software (NYSE:COUP)

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) and Square (NYSE:SQ) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.8% of Square shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Coupa Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Square shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coupa Software and Square’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupa Software $260.37 million 41.52 -$55.52 million ($0.67) -252.88 Square $3.30 billion 9.04 -$38.45 million $0.02 3,469.00

Square has higher revenue and earnings than Coupa Software. Coupa Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Square, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Coupa Software and Square, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupa Software 0 8 15 0 2.65 Square 4 12 14 0 2.33

Coupa Software currently has a consensus price target of $164.45, suggesting a potential downside of 2.94%. Square has a consensus price target of $72.30, suggesting a potential upside of 4.20%. Given Square’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Square is more favorable than Coupa Software.

Profitability

This table compares Coupa Software and Square’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupa Software -23.60% -12.24% -4.21% Square -1.01% 5.72% 1.64%

Volatility and Risk

Coupa Software has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Square has a beta of 3.3, suggesting that its share price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Square beats Coupa Software on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc. engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions. The company also provides Square Point of Sale software; Cash App, which provides access to the financial system, allowing customers to electronically send, store, and spend money; Caviar, a food ordering platform for restaurants to offer food ordering, pickup and delivery, to their customers; and Square Capital that facilitates loans to sellers based on real-time payment and point-of-sale data. Square, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

