Head to Head Survey: Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) and Haemonetics (NASDAQ:HAE)

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) and Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Motus GI and Haemonetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI $40,000.00 1,641.60 -$22.26 million ($1.23) -1.85 Haemonetics $967.58 million 5.96 $55.02 million $2.39 47.64

Haemonetics has higher revenue and earnings than Motus GI. Motus GI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haemonetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Motus GI and Haemonetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI N/A -143.60% -107.10% Haemonetics 6.90% 24.59% 12.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.3% of Motus GI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Haemonetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Motus GI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Haemonetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Motus GI and Haemonetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motus GI 0 0 2 0 3.00 Haemonetics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Motus GI presently has a consensus target price of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 236.26%. Haemonetics has a consensus target price of $143.67, suggesting a potential upside of 26.19%. Given Motus GI’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Motus GI is more favorable than Haemonetics.

Volatility and Risk

Motus GI has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haemonetics has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Haemonetics beats Motus GI on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system. The company also provides automated blood component and manual whole blood collection systems, such as MCS brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components from the donor; disposable whole blood collection and component storage sets; SafeTrace Tx and El-Dorado Donor donation and blood unit management systems; Hemasphere software that provides support for blood drive planning; and Donor Doc and e-Donor software to enhance the donor recruitment and retention. In addition, it offers hospital products comprising TEG diagnostic systems that enables clinicians to assess the coagulation status of a patient at the point-of-care or laboratory setting; TEG Manager software, which connects various TEG analyzers throughout the hospital, providing clinicians remote access to active and historical test results that inform treatment decisions; Cell Saver Elite +, a surgical blood salvage system for cardiovascular, orthopedic, trauma, transplant, vascular, obstetrical, and gynecological surgeries; OrthoPAT, a perioperative autotranfusion system for orthopedic procedures; and BloodTrack, a suite of blood management and bedside transfusion solutions that combines software with hardware components, as well as an extension of the hospital's blood bank information system. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

