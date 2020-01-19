Healthcare Merger Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To End on January 22nd (OTCMKTS:HCCOU)

Healthcare Merger’s (OTCMKTS:HCCOU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, January 22nd. Healthcare Merger had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 13th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Healthcare Merger’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCCOU opened at $10.46 on Friday. Healthcare Merger has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $11.30.

About Healthcare Merger

Healthcare Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

