Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,419 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 4.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 34.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 20.0% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 10,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLHR. Sidoti lowered their target price on Herman Miller from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James downgraded Herman Miller from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Herman Miller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of MLHR opened at $41.13 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.77.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

